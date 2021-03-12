Los Angeles to reopen economy next week

(@FahadShabbir)

LOS ANELES (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) Los Angeles County is to reopen its economy as early as next Monday, as the most populous county in the United States is expected to loosen restrictions against COVID-19, authorities said on Thursday.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a release that the county is anticipated to qualify for a less restrictive red tier that allows for additional re-openings between Monday and Wednesday next week.

Once the county moves into the red tier from the present purple tier, the most restrictive tier of the state's four-tier, museums, zoos and aquariums can open indoors at 25-percent capacity, while gyms, fitness centers, yoga and dance studios can open indoors at 10-percent capacity, with masking requirement for all indoor activities.

Movie theatres in the county would also be allowed to open indoors at 25-percent capacity with preventive measures, a major step toward the recovery of the theater business.

Restaurants would be permitted to open indoors at 25-percent max capacity.

Public health officials also recommend that all employees working indoors be informed and offered opportunities to be vaccinated.

Retail and personal care services can increase capacity to 50 percent with masking required. Indoor shopping malls were also allowed to increase capacity to 50 percent with common areas remaining closed.

Local schools were permitted to re-open for in-person instruction for students from grades seven to 12, while institutes of higher education can re-open all permitted activities except for residential housing.

Private gatherings can occur indoors with up to three separate households, with masking and distancing required at all times.

People who were fully vaccinated would be allowed to gather in small numbers indoors, without any masking and distancing requirements.