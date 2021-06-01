UrduPoint.com
Losing Presidential Candidates In Syria To Cooperate With Gov't - Ambassador To Russia

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 05:50 PM

Losing Presidential Candidates in Syria to Cooperate With Gov't - Ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Losing candidates in the recent presidential election in Syria acknowledge the choice of the country's people and will cooperate with the Syrian government, Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad said on Tuesday.

"There is no doubt that they will take part in the Syrian government's program. Because the program of the government is for the benefit of the people of Syria," Haddad said at an online press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya International news Agency, adding that both candidates "fully agree with the choice of the people of Syria and respect their will.

"

Syria held its second presidential election since the onset of the ongoing civil war in late May, with incumbent Bashar al-Assad running against two challengers, former minister of state for parliamentary affairs, Abdullah Salloum Abdullah, and the head of the opposition National Democratic Front, Mahmoud Ahmad Marei.

Assad, who has been in charge of Syria since 2000, secured 95.1 percent of the vote, while Marei and Abdullah got 3.3 and 1.5 percent, respectively.

More Stories From World

