Loss And Redemption: Tsunami Survivors And The Sea
Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2024 | 11:40 AM
Phang Nga, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) As an eight-year-old boy, Pirun Kla-Talay was orphaned by the Indian Ocean tsunami of 2004. Now he makes his living from the waters that claimed his parents.
Each morning the fisherman sets out from Bang Wa district in his red and yellow boat, selling his catch at the local market in southern Thailand.
For tsunami survivors, the sea can represent both beauty and sorrow.
"The sea makes me sad and happy at the same time," said Pirun, now 28. "It reminds me of loss, but it also shaped who I am today."
On December 26, 2004, a 9.1 magnitude earthquake -- one of the strongest tremors ever recorded -- unleashed a devastating tsunami that ravaged coastal communities in Thailand, Indonesia, India, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives.
More than 225,000 people were killed, and entire neighbourhoods were wiped out. In Thailand there were more than 5,000 officially confirmed fatalities -- around half of them foreign tourists -- with another 3,000 left missing.
Pirun was birdwatching when when an eerie sound interrupted him.
"As an island boy, I knew the sound of waves," he said. "But that wasn't normal."
Pirun ran to alert his neighbours and climbed to higher ground, where he could only watch in horror as the monstrous wave swallowed everything in its path.
"I thought I wouldn't survive," he said.
His house was near the shore and both his parents were killed.
Once an enthusiast for the water, the loss left him terrified by the sea and he suffered from insomnia, being woken by the sounds of waves at night.
He was taken in by his aunt and the family left their home on Phra Thong island for neighbouring Bang Wa on the mainland, where he slowly began to rebuild his life.
Recent Stories
ADNOC L&S adds 20 offshore assets in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 2024
2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships: Spain win mixed team event in trials
OPEC Fund signs €50 million loan agreement with Montenegro
Arab League calls for adopting 'Arab Reading Challenge' as teaching curriculum
ENOC Group, Drive Terra announce strategic partnership to revolutionise e-bike i ..
ACRES 2025's Egypt pavilion features over 400 property projects
Real Madrid beat Pachuca to win Intercontinental Cup
DP World kicks off maritime construction at new $1.2 billion port in Senegal
CBUAE lowers interest rates by 25 basis points
Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by 0.25 percentage points
More Stories From World
-
'At least 100 North Koreans killed' in Russia war: Seoul lawmaker5 minutes ago
-
Loss and redemption: tsunami survivors and the sea5 minutes ago
-
The last of Ethiopia's Soviet-era Lada cars5 minutes ago
-
China's state council Information office hosts New Year reception25 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table25 minutes ago
-
High-quality development benefits Pakistan's industrial development: Ahsan Iqbal34 minutes ago
-
Trump opposes deal to avert government shutdown34 minutes ago
-
AC Milan crisis deepens as rivals Inter turn up heat35 minutes ago
-
Musk's possible meddling in UK politics stirs concern35 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz to address D-8 Summit, meet participating leaders today45 minutes ago
-
New UNMOGP chief meets Ambassador Munir Akram before heading to Pakistan55 minutes ago
-
True blue tradition: how Japan's coveted jeans are made55 minutes ago