Loss of Submersible to Have Adverse Effect on Titanic Wreck Future Study - Exhibition Firm

The loss of the Titan submersible will impact negatively the further voyages to the site of the Titanic sinking, the CEO of Titanic exhibition company White Star Memories, David Scott-Beddard, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) The loss of the Titan submersible will impact negatively the further voyages to the site of the Titanic sinking, the CEO of Titanic exhibition company White Star Memories, David Scott-Beddard, said on Thursday.

"The chances of any future research being carried out on the wreck of Titanic is extremely slim. Probably not in my lifetime... I imagine there will be an inquiry no doubt after this disaster, and much more stringent rules and regulations will be put in place," Scott-Beddard told CNN.

On Sunday, the submarine of the OceanGate Expeditions company went missing during an expedition to the Titanic wreckage in an area about 900 miles east of Cape Cod in the North Atlantic, at a depth of approximately 13,000 feet.

A search and rescue operation has been underway since Monday morning. According to the US Coast Guard, the submarine, if it is not damaged and is still functioning, should have ran out of air at 10:30 GMT on Thursday.

Hamish Harding, a billionaire and adventure traveler, and Shahzada Dawood, vice chairman of Pakistan's Engro corporation, with his son Suleman, have been confirmed to be on board the submersible. Media reported that the two other passengers are the CEO of OceanGate himself, Stockton Rush, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, a French maritime expert who took part in over 35 dives to the Titanic wreck site.

