Losses of Ukraine in May Exceed 16,000 Military - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Ukraine lost more than 16,000 military in May as a result of the military operation, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"Groups of Russian troops continue to inflict effective fire damage on the enemy. This month alone, its (Ukraine's) losses amounted to over 16,000 military," Shoigu said during a conference call.

Ukraine also lost 16 aircraft, five helicopters, 466 unmanned aerial vehicles, more than 400 tanks and other armored fighting vehicles, 238 field artillery pieces and mortars, the minister added.

Additionally, Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 29 UK Storm Shadow cruise missiles and almost 200 HIMARS long-range guided missiles in May, Shoigu said, adding that Russian troops have recently hit another US Patriot anti-aircraft missile system in Kiev.