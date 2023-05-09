UrduPoint.com

Lot Of Ammunition From European Warehouses Already Delivered To Ukraine - Von Der Leyen

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2023 | 04:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) A large amount of ammunition from European warehouses has already been delivery to Ukraine under the EU's plan or is on its way, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

"The fastest track is the immediate release of ammunition from member states stocks, we have allocated 1 billion Euros to this and it is working. Significant stocks of ammunition have been delivered or are in their way to Ukraine but more needs to be done urgently," von der Leyen said during a press conference in Kiev.

