LOT Polish Airlines To Resume Some International Flights From July 1

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 03:10 AM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) LOT Airlines, Poland's national flag carrier, has decided to resume some international passenger flights, which were halted amid the COVID-19 outbreak, on July 1.

In mid-March, LOT temporarily suspended all passenger flights in light of the ongoing health crisis. Since June 1, the airline has resumed domestic flights.

"We are pleased to announce the restoration of some international connections from July 1, 2020. The current international connections network is valid until July 14, 2020.

All international flights will be available for booking on June 18, 2020," the company wrote on its Facebook page o late Wednesday.

The list of the destinations includes primarily cities of the Schengen Area, as well as some other European cities, including Kiev and Tbilisi.

Until July 14, the flights will be carried out via the Warsaw Chopin Airport. The passengers will have to respect the social distancing rules and wear masks.

