Loud Bangs Heard in Minsk Amid Protests After Election

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Loud bangs have been heard in Minsk amid protests following the presidential election, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

A cloud of smoke then emerged at the intersection of Masherov Avenue and Storozhevskaya Street.

Stun grenades appear to have been used there, as the police earlier drove protesters out of Victors Avenue and the crowd relocated to Masherov Avenue.