MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) An explosion has occurred in the western part of Iran's capital, the Fars News Agency reports.

The loud blast was heard in the early hours of Saturday in the national park in Tehran.

According to Fars, there has been no official news about the explosion, which appears not to have led to any injuries.

Fire and rescue teams were sent to the area.