Loud Blast Heard In Tehran's National Park - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 03:40 AM

Loud Blast Heard in Tehran's National Park - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) An explosion has occurred in the western part of Iran's capital, the Fars News Agency reports.

The loud blast was heard in the early hours of Saturday in the national park in Tehran.

According to Fars, there has been no official news about the explosion, which appears not to have led to any injuries.

Fire and rescue teams were sent to the area.

