Loud explosion heard in central Kabul, casualties feared

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :A loud explosion shook central Kabul on Thursday, with casualties feared in yet another apparent attack to rock the Afghan capital as the US and Taliban negotiate a peace deal.

"We confirm an explosion in the Shashdarak area" at about 10:10 am (05:40 GMT), interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said.

On Monday, at least 16 people were killed in a Taliban attack on a residential area in east Kabul.