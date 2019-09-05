UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Loud Explosion Heard In Central Kabul, Casualties Feared

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 11:44 AM

Loud explosion heard in central Kabul, casualties feared

A loud explosion shook central Kabul on Thursday, with casualties feared in yet another apparent attack to rock the Afghan capital as the US and Taliban negotiate a peace deal

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :A loud explosion shook central Kabul on Thursday, with casualties feared in yet another apparent attack to rock the Afghan capital as the US and Taliban negotiate a peace deal.

"We confirm an explosion in the Shashdarak area" at about 10:10 am (05:40 GMT), interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said.

On Monday, at least 16 people were killed in a Taliban attack on a residential area in east Kabul.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Afghanistan Kabul Interior Ministry

Recent Stories

Russian Direct Investment Fund Joins Forces With R ..

2 minutes ago

Man killed over kidnapping rumours as mob attacks ..

2 minutes ago

Nadal 'in good shape' after scrappy US Open win

2 minutes ago

Second Huge Explosion in 1 Week Rocks Afghan Capit ..

26 minutes ago

Robbers kill youth in robbery attempt in Islamabad ..

26 minutes ago

Austerity Drive: Nearly 9 in 10 Pakistanis feel th ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.