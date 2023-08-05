Open Menu

Loud Sounds Heard Near Crimea's Kerch Had Nothing To Do With Crimean Bridge - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2023 | 02:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2023) Oleg Kryuchkov, an adviser to Crimean head Sergey Aksyonov, said early on Saturday that loud sounds that residents of the city of Kerch heard had nothing to do with the Crimean bridge.

"Loud sounds that Kerch residents heard an hour ago had nothing to do with the Crimean bridge. The attack threat alert has been sounded.

After it is lifted, traffic will resume," Kryuchkov said on Telegram.

He added that he could not confirm that information on social media about explosions close to the bridge was true. The official recalled that an alert on the bridge sounds up to several times a day and asked residents not to escalate the situation as the information will be provided "immediately" in the event of emergencies.

