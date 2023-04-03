Louis Dreyfus Company Vostok to Stop Grain Exports From Russia - Agriculture Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) The Russian Agriculture Ministry told Sputnik on Monday that it has received a notification from Louis Dreyfus Company Vostok (LDC), an international supplier and processor of agricultural products, on the termination of grain exports from the country starting July 1.

"The Russian Agriculture Ministry has received a notification from Louis Dreyfus Company Vostok on the termination of grain exports from Russia starting July 1, 2023," the ministry said.

The company is currently exploring the possibility of transferring the existing Russian business and grain assets to new owners, according to the ministry;

"The market exit of LDC, as well as other foreign grain traders, will not affect the volume and dynamics of domestic food exports," the ministry stressed.