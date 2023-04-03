UrduPoint.com

Louis Dreyfus Company Vostok To Stop Grain Exports From Russia - Agriculture Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Louis Dreyfus Company Vostok to Stop Grain Exports From Russia - Agriculture Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) The Russian Agriculture Ministry told Sputnik on Monday that it has received a notification from Louis Dreyfus Company Vostok (LDC), an international supplier and processor of agricultural products, on the termination of grain exports from the country starting July 1.

"The Russian Agriculture Ministry has received a notification from Louis Dreyfus Company Vostok on the termination of grain exports from Russia starting July 1, 2023," the ministry said.

The company is currently exploring the possibility of transferring the existing Russian business and grain assets to new owners, according to the ministry;

"The market exit of LDC, as well as other foreign grain traders, will not affect the volume and dynamics of domestic food exports," the ministry stressed.

Related Topics

Exports Business Russia Agriculture Company Vostok July Market From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Airport discusses its sustainability effor ..

Sharjah Airport discusses its sustainability efforts with ACAO

6 minutes ago
 &#039;Most Noble Numbers&#039; charity auction for ..

&#039;Most Noble Numbers&#039; charity auction for special plate numbers begins ..

21 minutes ago
 National Centre of Meteorology receives 96 researc ..

National Centre of Meteorology receives 96 research proposals from 35 countries

21 minutes ago
 Namaz e Janaza of Naik Shair Ahmed, Lance Naik Muh ..

Namaz e Janaza of Naik Shair Ahmed, Lance Naik Muhammad Asghar, Sepoy Nursing Ab ..

33 minutes ago
 TikTok introduces a new way to refresh For You fee ..

TikTok introduces a new way to refresh For You feed recommendations

33 minutes ago
 Informa Markets partners with NAFL to drive progre ..

Informa Markets partners with NAFL to drive progress of regional logistics secto ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.