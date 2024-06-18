Louis Vuitton Kicks Off Fashion Week With Diplomatic Style
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 18, 2024 | 05:30 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) Paris Fashion Week kicked off on Tuesday with hip-hop mogul Pharrell Williams putting on his latest branding event for Louis Vuitton at the UNESCO headquarters.
Williams took over the historic Pont Neuf bridge for his lavish debut as creative director a year ago.
He changed styles for his follow-up in January, with an ode to Americana that looked like a carefully staged tie-in with Beyonce's new cowboy-themed album.
For his latest, the "Happy" singer is taking over the home of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, a symbol of international diplomacy in Paris.
Under the theme of "The World is Yours", a teaser on Instagram featured children as diplomats being encouraged to work for a more unified world -- with Vuitton-branded briefcases, naturally.
The label's parent company, LVMH, announced a strengthening of its partnership with UNESCO on environmental projects in April.
That cannot come too soon for campaigners.
Louis Vuitton, the world's most profitable fashion brand, scored just 29 out of 100 in the most recent Fashion Transparency Index by Fashion Revolution, which monitors areas such as environmental impact and labour rights.
It scored just one out of 100 for "supply chain traceability", referring to its openness about how and where its products are made.
Williams has a busy supply chain of his own since he is also preparing the release of a Lego biopic of his life and contributed a song to the soundtrack of "Despicable Me 4".
This week is devoted to menswear in Paris, followed immediately by the haute couture shows until June 27.
It offers some light relief to the city, currently in turmoil over snap elections called by President Emmanuel Macron after a surge by the far right in European polls, as well as preparations for next month's Olympic Games.
The Games have brought fashion week forward from July, forcing some houses to abandon this season, including Balmain, Valentino and Givenchy.
A key highlight for fashionistas will be Vogue World, a mega-party organised by the magazine on Sunday, bringing together the doubly lucrative worlds of sports and luxury clothes.
The industry is also preparing to say farewell to one of its most lauded designers, Belgium's Dries Van Noten, who is retiring after his show on Saturday.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
More Stories From World
-
Wales flanker Jac Morgan ruled out of South Africa, Australia Tests9 seconds ago
-
13 killed as heavy rains pound Central America30 minutes ago
-
Du Toit to captain weakened Springboks against Wales40 minutes ago
-
Anouk Aimee, 60s icon of French elegance, dies at 9250 minutes ago
-
Du Toit to captain weakened Springboks against Wales50 minutes ago
-
Stock markets mostly rise before US data1 hour ago
-
Putin hails N. Korea's support for Ukraine war ahead of Pyongyang visit2 hours ago
-
RugbyU: South Africa team to play Wales2 hours ago
-
Boeing CEO to face Capitol Hill grilling2 hours ago
-
Indian national pleads not guilty in foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist leader in New York City2 hours ago
-
Celtics rout Mavericks to win record 18th NBA championship3 hours ago
-
Paris prepares epic Olympics dance show4 hours ago