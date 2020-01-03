UrduPoint.com
Louis Vuitton To Shut Store In Hong Kong As Protests Cause Sales To Drop - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 10:15 PM

Louis Vuitton to Shut Store in Hong Kong as Protests Cause Sales to Drop - Reports

French luxury bag retailer Louis Vuitton plans to close a store in Hong Kong's Causeway Bay shopping area due to slumping sales and high rental prices, media said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) French luxury bag retailer Louis Vuitton plans to close a store in Hong Kong's Causeway Bay shopping area due to slumping sales and high rental prices, media said on Friday.

The decision to shut the Times Square mall store one of the eight branches in town was made after the brand failed to negotiate down the monthly rent of $643,000, sources familiar with the issue told the South China Morning Post.

Seven months of anti-government protests have made a dent in incomes of major brands in the city, where tourism fell by more than a half, according to official figures cited by the paper.

Over a million protesters took to the streets on New Year's Day, organizers of the march said, carrying over the protest drive into 2020. Rallies have proven disruptive to business in Hong Kong, which is a tariff free port, as mainland Chinese buyers now prefer to shop at home.

