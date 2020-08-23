Louisiana-Bound Storm Marco Upgraded to Hurricane

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) Tropical Storm Marco, which is bearing on the southern US state of Louisiana, has been upgraded to a hurricane and is expected to make landfall on Monday.

"Marco becomes a hurricane... Life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds expected along portions of the US Gulf Coast," the National Hurricane Center said.

Marco is packing sustained winds of 70 miles per hour. It will be closely followed by Tropical Storm Laura, which is also expected to reach hurricane strength. It has been drenching the Caribbean since Saturday.

The twin storms' back-to-back arrival will result in a "prolonged period of hazardous weather," the center said, bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds to low-lying areas.