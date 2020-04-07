Louisiana Confirms 1,857 New COVID-19 Cases With Additional 35 Deaths - Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Louisiana Governor John Bel Edward of said during a press briefing that the state has confirmed 1,857 new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 35 new deaths related to the disease.

"The latest numbers that came out today at noon show an increase of 1,857 cases across Louisiana...and very sadly there are an additional 35 reported deaths," Edwards said on Monday.

Louisiana's total for confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 14,867 and the death toll is 512, Edwards said.

Edwards pointed out that there are early signs that the mitigation measures imposed in Louisiana are working, adding that new hospital admissions and the number of patients needing ventilators have decreased.

Edwards stressed that Louisiana residents must continue to practice social distancing and proper hygiene despite positive signs.

According to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, the United States has more than 352,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with more than 10,300 deaths due to the disease as of Monday afternoon.