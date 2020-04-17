UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Louisiana Confirms 581 New COVID-19 Cases With Additional 53 Deaths - Governor

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 12:00 AM

Louisiana Confirms 581 New COVID-19 Cases With Additional 53 Deaths - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said during a press briefing on Thursday that the state has confirmed 581 new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 53 new deaths related to the disease.

"As for today's numbers... I can tell you that we will report 581 new cases today for a total of 22,532.

In addition, and quite sadly, we will report 53 new deaths for a total of 1,157," Edwards said.

Edwards noted that for the New Orleans region the hospitalization for Coronavirus patients is trending downward.

Edwards revealed that he will have a video telephone conference with US President Donald Trump and the White House coronavirus task force later in the day and that he expects the president to talk more about reopening the economy.

Related Topics

Governor White House Trump New Orleans Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mashreq posts AED450 million in Q1 net profit

6 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber develops guide on National Disinfect ..

36 minutes ago

New partnership between Department of Finance, ADC ..

51 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia announces 518 new COVID-19 cases

51 minutes ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 25,000 additional ..

51 minutes ago

&#039;Box of Hope&#039; offers free meals to labou ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.