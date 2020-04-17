Louisiana Confirms 581 New COVID-19 Cases With Additional 53 Deaths - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said during a press briefing on Thursday that the state has confirmed 581 new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 53 new deaths related to the disease.

"As for today's numbers... I can tell you that we will report 581 new cases today for a total of 22,532.

In addition, and quite sadly, we will report 53 new deaths for a total of 1,157," Edwards said.

Edwards noted that for the New Orleans region the hospitalization for Coronavirus patients is trending downward.

Edwards revealed that he will have a video telephone conference with US President Donald Trump and the White House coronavirus task force later in the day and that he expects the president to talk more about reopening the economy.