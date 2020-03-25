Louisiana Death Toll From Coronavirus Rises by 12 in One Day - Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The number of deaths in the US state of Louisiana has grown to 46 on Tuesday while a number of cases reached 1,388, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards told reporters.

"The number of cases in Louisiana continues to rise more drastically than we would like," Edwards said on Tuesday. "As of today, we have 1,388 cases and 46 deaths.

That is 216 cases more than we reported at noon yesterday and 12 more deaths since our report yesterday."

The governor said they have 1,252 individuals in hospitals beds, 271 of these people were tested positive for COVID-19, another 981 are "persons under investigation" meaning they are being tested or will be tested.

He also added that 94 individuals with Coronavirus are on ventilators across the state.

The US has more than 52,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases including 677 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.