Louisiana Governor Declares Emergency As State Prepares For Tropical Storm Sally

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 05:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2020) Louisiana Governor John Bel has declared a state of emergency as Tropical Storm Sally moved into the Gulf of Mexico.

"Today, I declared a State of Emergency in advance of Tropical Storm Sally, which is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane that could impact Louisiana as early as Monday morning," Bel wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

"This, when combined with the COVID-19 pandemic, can make us all weary. I implore Louisianans to take their preparations seriously," the governor added in a separate tweet.

Tropical Storm Sally brought heavy rain and winds to Florida on Saturday.

According to the US National Hurricane Center, Sally will strengthen to a hurricane by Monday afternoon, but will weaken back to a tropical storm while moving inland over Louisiana and Mississippi on Wednesday.

More Stories From World

