WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards' executive order requiring every resident to wear a face mask in public, his closure of bars and his 50 person limit on gatherings is unconstitutional and unenforceable, state Attorney General Jeff Landry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The three provisions of the executive order - the mask mandate, the 50 person indoor/outdoor gathering limit and the bar closure are likely unenforceable and unconstitutional," Landry said.

The Louisiana Attorney General explained that while the mask mandate and the 50 person limit may be good recommendations for personal safety, they may not be enforced with financial or criminal penalties.

Landry expressed his concern that additional restrictions were being placed on citizens of Louisiana amid the novel coronavirus outbreak outside constitutional and statutory authority.

"The governor's recent mandates do not appear to serve achieving any type of goal or mission in a manner consistent with statutory authority and Constitutional provisions," Landry said. "After careful consideration it is my opinion as the chief legal officer of the state that the order does not pass the constitutional test."

Louisiana has reported 82,042 novel coronavirus cases, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday.