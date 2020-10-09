Louisiana locals flee second hurricane in two months

As Hurricane Delta hurtles towards the US south coast, residents of Lake Charles are fleeing and for many it's the second time in two months they have had to leave faced with a potentially devastating storm

Lake Charles, United States, Oct 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :As Hurricane Delta hurtles towards the US south coast, residents of Lake Charles are fleeing and for many it's the second time in two months they have had to leave faced with a potentially devastating storm.

The city, in Louisiana's southwest, is still in disarray, with roofs ripped off houses, trees uprooted and streets littered with debris -- damage caused by Hurricane Laura that packed winds of record-breaking speeds.

On Thursday, many were heading for the exits, leaving their homes and hoping for the best as a new and strengthening hurricane churned towards them.

A "15 years gap is OK between the two hurricanes," said Jo'Lee Hester.

"But we have only been home for three weeks, between the evacuation and everything." The damage done by Hurricane Laura at the end of August has made the new storm more dangerous, as high winds can scoop up materials still lying about and hurl them at speed.

"I'm worried about the debris shattering the windows to be honest," Hester said.

Hurricane Delta was packing sustained winds of 120 miles per hour (195 kph), the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said, with landfall expected Friday evening.

It is now a Category 3 storm, which means "devastating damage" may occur, according to the NHC.