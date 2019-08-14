Louisiana Must Fight Against Mass Detention of Migrants in Private Prisons - ACLU

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Louisiana officials must not allow the Trump administration to mass detain immigrants in local private prisons, American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) executive director for the state, Odoms Hebert, said in a press release.

"Louisiana taxpayers should not be subsidizing the forcible separation of children from their families or the mass detention of immigrants in brutal and dehumanizing conditions. State and local officials have a responsibility to stand up to these abuses and refuse to cooperate with the Trump administration's anti-immigrant agenda," Hebert said on Tuesday.

Hebert noted reports that many immigrants detained in raids by US authorities in Mississippi will be transferred and held in Louisiana private prisons. Louisiana, the human rights activist added, is fast becoming the "epicenter" of the Trump administration's mass deportation agenda.

US authorities arrested 680 people during immigration raids in Mississippi on August 7. The US House Judiciary Committee, three days later, opened up a probe into the matter.