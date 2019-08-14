UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Louisiana Must Fight Against Mass Detention Of Migrants In Private Prisons - ACLU

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 04:20 AM

Louisiana Must Fight Against Mass Detention of Migrants in Private Prisons - ACLU

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Louisiana officials must not allow the Trump administration to mass detain immigrants in local private prisons, American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) executive director for the state, Odoms Hebert, said in a press release.

"Louisiana taxpayers should not be subsidizing the forcible separation of children from their families or the mass detention of immigrants in brutal and dehumanizing conditions. State and local officials have a responsibility to stand up to these abuses and refuse to cooperate with the Trump administration's anti-immigrant agenda," Hebert said on Tuesday.

Hebert noted reports that many immigrants detained in raids by US authorities in Mississippi will be transferred and held in Louisiana private prisons. Louisiana, the human rights activist added, is fast becoming the "epicenter" of the Trump administration's mass deportation agenda.

US authorities arrested 680 people during immigration raids in Mississippi on August 7. The US House Judiciary Committee, three days later, opened up a probe into the matter.

Related Topics

Trump August National University From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Expo 2020 Dubai infrast ..

11 hours ago

Meeting between King Salman, Mohamed bin Zayed hig ..

12 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

18 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

18 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

18 hours ago

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

1 day ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.