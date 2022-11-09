UrduPoint.com

Louisiana Polling Place Moved After Bomb Threat - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2022 | 12:31 AM

The polling place at Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy was relocated to a nearby elementary school in Kenner, Louisiana, after a bomb threat was dialed into the location on midterm election day on Tuesday, the local Nola.com news outlet reported

"There will be no interruption in the voting process," Parish Clerk of Court Jon Gegenheimer was quoted as saying in the report.

A similar incident occurred at Kenner Discovery last Thursday when a robocaller threatened the campus with a bomb if the school did not make its demands for bitcoin, and the Kenner Police Department is investigating whether Tuesday's bomb threat is related. Details about the threat have not been disclosed.

