Louisiana Postpones Democratic Primary Over Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 seconds ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 11:41 PM

Louisiana postpones Democratic primary over coronavirus

Louisiana declared an emergency over the coronavirus pandemic and postponed its April 4 Democratic primary, the first state to do so with the battle for the party's presidential nomination still undecided

Louisiana declared an emergency over the coronavirus pandemic and postponed its April 4 Democratic Primary, the first state to do so with the battle for the party's presidential nomination still undecided.

"The law provides for extraordinary measures to be taken when facing disasters," Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said.

"Today I have certified that a state of emergency exists."The move comes just days before four other states which have reported COVID-19 infections hold primaries, including Ohio and Florida.

More Stories From World

