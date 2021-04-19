Louisiana Shooting Sends Five People to Hospital - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) At least five people were injured in a shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana, KSLA reports.

"We were responding this evening to traffic congestion and during that congestion numerous shots were fired and there are a lot of victims that were showing up at different hospitals," a Shreveport police spokesman said late on Sunday, as aired on KSLA.

According to KSLA, a total of five people were injured in the shooting, which occurred on Hearne Avenue at 9:02 p.m. local time on Sunday (02:02 GMT on Monday).

The investigation is only in its early stages, according to police.

On Saturday night, six people were shot at a 12-year-old's birthday party in LaPlace, Louisiana, according to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office.

No arrests have been made so far.