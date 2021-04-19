UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Louisiana Shooting Sends Five People To Hospital - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 09:30 AM

Louisiana Shooting Sends Five People to Hospital - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) At least five people were injured in a shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana, KSLA reports.

"We were responding this evening to traffic congestion and during that congestion numerous shots were fired and there are a lot of victims that were showing up at different hospitals," a Shreveport police spokesman said late on Sunday, as aired on KSLA.

According to KSLA, a total of five people were injured in the shooting, which occurred on Hearne Avenue at 9:02 p.m. local time on Sunday (02:02 GMT on Monday).

The investigation is only in its early stages, according to police.

On Saturday night, six people were shot at a 12-year-old's birthday party in LaPlace, Louisiana, according to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office.

No arrests have been made so far.

Related Topics

Injured Police Traffic Shreveport Sunday P

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 19 April 2021

45 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Indian Minister of Ext ..

8 hours ago

UAE Flag Balloon to be launched in November

9 hours ago

Fifth edition of Global Islamic Economy Summit ann ..

9 hours ago

Dubai&#039;s autism awareness campaign gathers pac ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.