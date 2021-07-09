Louisiana teen the first African-American winner of US spelling bee

A teenager from Louisiana has become the first African-American winner of the national spelling contest, correctly spelling the word "murraya" -- a kind of tropical tree -- for the victory

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :A teenager from Louisiana has become the first African-American winner of the national spelling contest, correctly spelling the word "murraya" -- a kind of tropical tree -- for the victory.

Zaila Avant-garde, 14, from Harvey, a town near New Orleans, was crowned the champion of the 93rd Scripps National Spelling Bee in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday evening.

Avant-garde, who earned a cash prize of $50,000 for winning the annual competition, said she hoped her victory would inspire other young African-Americans.

"I'm hoping that in a few years I'll see a whole lot more African American females and males too doing well in the Scripps Spelling Bee because it's kind of sad how there's like a great lack of those people," she said on ABC's Good Morning America.

Avant-garde said she had been spelling competitively for two years.

A talented basketball player, Avant-garde also holds Guinness world records for dribbling, juggling and bouncing basketballs.

She hopes to eventually play in the women's professional basketball league, the WNBA.

Among those congratulating Avant-garde on her victory was Barack Obama, the first Black American president.

"Three Guinness World Records and now the national spelling bee champ! Congrats, Zaila -- your hard work is paying off. We're all proud of you," Obama tweeted.