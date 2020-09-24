Louisville Mayor Imposes Curfew Over Ongoing Riots - Local Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Greg Fischer, the mayor of the US city of Louisville, Kentucky, has introduced a curfew over the ongoing riots, Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) said.

The riots erupted in Louisville on Wednesday after the state attorney general had announced no criminal charges would be sought against police officers involved in the killing of African-American woman Breonna Taylor in March.

"Attention: By authority of the mayor, a county-wide curfew will go into effect for the next 72-hours between 9 pm and 6:30 am [from 17:00 to 02:30 GMT].

Please plan ahead," LMPD wrote on late Wednesday on its Twitter page.

Taylor was killed in her Louisville home in March when police officers executed a drug search warrant. Taylor's boyfriend allegedly fired the first shot in self-defense fearing the entrants were burglars, which prompted the four police officers to unleash a hail of bullets on the house, hitting Taylor several times.