Louisville Mayor Orders 72-Hour Curfew Ahead of Breonna Taylor Probe Announcement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Wednesday announced that he has issued an order to impose a 72-hour county-wide curfew in anticipation of the Kentucky Attorney General's announcement whether criminal charges will be filed against police officers involved in Breonna Taylor's death in March.

The Kentucky Attorney General is scheduled to make the announcement at 1:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. GMT).

"My third executive order sets a county-wide, 72-hour curfew from 9:00 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. beginning tonight," Fischer said during a press conference.

A state of emergency was previously declared in Louisville ahead of the state Attorney General's announcement.

Taylor was killed in her Louisville home in March when police officers executed a no-knock drug search warrant late at night. Taylor's boyfriend fired a shot in self-defense fearing the entrants were burglars, which prompted four police officers to unleash a barrage of bullets on the house, hitting Taylor eight times.

Fischer announced last week that the city of Louisville will pay $12 million to Taylor's family as part of a settlement for her death.