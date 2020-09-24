UrduPoint.com
Louisville Police Arrest 127 In Riots, 2 Shot Officers Recovering - Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Police in the US city of Louisville, Kentucky made 127 arrests during September 23 riots, interim chief of the Metro Police Department Robert Shroeder told reporters on Thursday

Riots broke out in Louisville on Wednesday after the state attorney general announced that no criminal charges will be filled against the police officers involved in the death of African-American woman Breonna Taylor in March.

"Throughout the night we made 127 arrests in various locations, including downtown, that were protest-related," Shroeder said.

The police chief said the two officers shot during last night's protests are doing well and will survive.

