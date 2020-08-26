Louisville Police Arrest 68 in Protests to Bring Attention to Breonna Taylor - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Nearly 70 people have been arrested in Louisville, Kentucky at protests meant to draw attention back to the case of African-American woman Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot by police, media reported.

Interim Chief of the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department (LMPD), Robert Schroeder, said at a briefing that most of those arrested were charged with obstructing the roadway and disorderly conduct, according to Louisville newspaper Courier Journal.

The protest was organized by a New York City-based racial justice collective named Until Freedom and was originally to disrupt the famous horse-racing Kentucky Derby event, which was eventually postponed.

Taylor was killed in her Louisville home in March this year when police officers were executing a no-knock drug search warrant late at night.

Her boyfriend fired the first shot in self-defense, fearing burglars, which prompted the four white LMPD police officers to unleash a hail of bullets on the house, hitting Taylor eight times.

The killing of the 26-year-old African American medical technician was initially overshadowed by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, which began to sweep the country around the same time. Activists, celebrities and demonstrators have since made it a point to keep her name in the news cycle and call for justice over her death. The officers have yet to face any legal repercussions over the killing.

Earlier this month, the LMPD said they have arrested over 500 people in 75 days of protests against racial injustice and police brutality.