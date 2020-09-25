UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Louisville Police Arrest At Least 24 In Ongoing Breonna Taylor Protests

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 12:30 PM

Louisville Police Arrest at Least 24 in Ongoing Breonna Taylor Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Police in Louisville said they have arrested at least 24 people at protests on the third evening of protests following a court ruling in the case of Breonna Taylor.

"At least 24 people were arrested throughout the evening for charges including unlawful assembly, failure to disperse and riot in the first degree," the Louisville Metro Police Department wrote on its Facebook page early on Friday.

According to the police force, protesters broke windows of a local diner and attempted to start a fire at a library after which they gathered on church property which allowed them to stay beyond curfew time.

The department dispelled rumors circulating on social media that police arrested protesters simply for being on church premises and denied any involvement from the National Guard.

Earlier in the week, two police officers were injured in a shooting during riots in the Kentucky city. Some 127 people were arrested in similar unrest the day prior.

Riots broke out in Louisville on Wednesday after a grand jury decided not to file charges against the police officers involved in the death of Taylor in March.

Taylor was killed in her Louisville home when police officers were executing a no-knock drug search warrant late at night. Her boyfriend fired the first shot in self-defense, fearing burglars, which prompted the four white police officers to unleash a hail of bullets on the house, hitting Taylor eight times.

Related Topics

Assembly Injured Fire Riots Police Social Media Facebook Metro Hail Louisville March Church From Court

Recent Stories

Five-day weather forecast

39 minutes ago

SC orders to make report on APS public

57 minutes ago

UK’s Conservative Friends of Kashmir re-launched

1 hour ago

PM to virtually address UNGA today

2 hours ago

Editorial: The future of farming may lie in the UA ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 25, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.