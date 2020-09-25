Louisville Police Arrest at Least 24 in Ongoing Breonna Taylor Protests

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Police in Louisville said they have arrested at least 24 people at protests on the third evening of protests following a court ruling in the case of Breonna Taylor.

"At least 24 people were arrested throughout the evening for charges including unlawful assembly, failure to disperse and riot in the first degree," the Louisville Metro Police Department wrote on its Facebook page early on Friday.

According to the police force, protesters broke windows of a local diner and attempted to start a fire at a library after which they gathered on church property which allowed them to stay beyond curfew time.

The department dispelled rumors circulating on social media that police arrested protesters simply for being on church premises and denied any involvement from the National Guard.

Earlier in the week, two police officers were injured in a shooting during riots in the Kentucky city. Some 127 people were arrested in similar unrest the day prior.

Riots broke out in Louisville on Wednesday after a grand jury decided not to file charges against the police officers involved in the death of Taylor in March.

Taylor was killed in her Louisville home when police officers were executing a no-knock drug search warrant late at night. Her boyfriend fired the first shot in self-defense, fearing burglars, which prompted the four white police officers to unleash a hail of bullets on the house, hitting Taylor eight times.