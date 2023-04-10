Close
Louisville Police Say 5 Confirmed Dead, 8 People Being Treated At Hospital After Shooting

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2023 | 08:56 PM

Louisville Police Say 5 Confirmed Dead, 8 People Being Treated at Hospital After Shooting

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) Five people have been confirmed dead and eight more are being treated at a hospital after a shooting incident at a bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, Deputy Police Chief Paul Humphrey said on Monday.

"Within three minutes of being dispatched, (police) officers arrived on scene and countered the suspect almost immediately still firing gunshots and (they) also exchanged gunshots with that suspect and ultimately the suspect did die at the scene," Humpfrey said during a press briefing.

"At least four more victims were confirmed to be deceased inside the location as well as eight that are now currently being treated at the University Hospital."

Humphrey said two police officers were shot during the exchange with the suspect and one is currently in surgery at a local hospital while the other has sustained non-critical injuries.

Humphrey added it appears at present that the gunman was previously employed at the bank where the shooting took place.

