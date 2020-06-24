UrduPoint.com
Louisville Police Say Officer Involved In Death Of Breonna Taylor Fired

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 11:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Brett Hankinson, one of the three officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, an unarmed black woman in the US state of Kentucky, has been fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), police chief Robert Schroeder said.

On March 13, Taylor, 26, was shot dead by police in her home as officers entered to execute a search warrant targeting her former boyfriend.

"Please be advised effective this date your employment with the Louisville Metro Police Department is terminated ... I have determined you violated Standard Operating Procedure 5.1.2 Obedience to Rules and Regulations when your actions displayed an extreme indifference to the value of human life when you wantonly and blindly fired ten (10) rounds into the apartment of Breonna Taylor on March 13, 2020," the letter posted on Twitter read.

It added that the rounds the police officer fired also hit the neighboring apartments.

"Based upon my review, these are extreme violations of our policies. I find your conduct a shock to the conscience. ... Your conduct demands termination," Schroeder added.

The death of Taylor, George Floyd in Minneapolis, and other African Americans served as a catalyst for protests against police brutality throughout the United States as well as the world. However, many protests turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians as well as acts of vandalism, arson and looting.

The incidents have also amplified calls by activists across the United States for the defunding of police departments and redirecting funds to other areas to help communities, such as education and housing.

Last week, US President Donald Trump signed a police reform order that calls for a national database to share information on incidents of brutality, a ban on chokeholds, and officer training, among other guidance.

