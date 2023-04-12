Louisville Shooter Legally Purchased Gun 6 Days Before Bank Massacre - Police
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2023 | 07:17 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The man who killed five of his colleagues and injured several other people at a bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, legally bought his gun six days before the tragedy, interim Louisville Metro Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said on Tuesday.
"We have learned that the suspect in this incident was a current employee of Old National Bank. We have also learned that he purchased the weapon used in this tragic incident yesterday on April 4," Gwinn-Villaroel told reporters.
The shooter legally purchased the AR-15 from one of the local dealerships in Louisville, she added.
Law enforcement officers were able to recover some items from the shooter's home, but Gwinn-Villaroel declined to provide any specific information due to the ongoing investigation.
The authorities will release camera footage of the incident later on Tuesday, she added.
The 25-year-old suspect was killed by officers responding to the scene.