UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Louvre In Paris Reopens After Staff End Coronavirus Protest

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 06:32 PM

Louvre in Paris reopens after staff end coronavirus protest

The Louvre museum of Paris reopened to the public Wednesday after management took steps to allay staff fears over the coronavirus spread which had sparked a two-day work stoppage

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The Louvre museum of Paris reopened to the public Wednesday after management took steps to allay staff fears over the coronavirus spread which had sparked a two-day work stoppage.

In a statement, the world's most visited museum said that faced with the "legitimate concerns" of staff over COVID-19, it had agreed to take "extra measures" to ensure the safety of employees and visitors alike.

Staff had refused to work on Sunday and Monday, citing a threat to health. The museum is closed to the public on Tuesdays.

The health ministry had argued there was no evidence of the "grave and imminent threat" to life or health that French employees can cite as a valid reason to refuse to work.

Visitors applauded as the doors opened Wednesday, an AFP reporter at the former royal palace reported.

The closure of the Louvre, which received 9.6 million visitors last year, had caused bitter disappointment among the thousands of tourists who flock each day to the home of the Mona Lisa.

The protest reflected growing jitters over the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed over 3,200 people worldwide, including four in France.

The government at the weekend cancelled all indoor events for more than 5,000 people as a precautionary measure.

Related Topics

Protest World France Paris Sunday All Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

New innovative programmes to enhance government wo ..

6 minutes ago

Petroleum levy enhanced to reduce revenue shortfal ..

19 minutes ago

Senate passes “Zainab Alert Bill”

22 minutes ago

The Middle East Institute explores “Pathways to ..

27 minutes ago

UVAS holds international workshop on ‘Mechanism ..

31 minutes ago

NA Speaker says action to be taken against PTM lea ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.