'Love For Humanity': Low-crime Japan's Unpaid Parole Officers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2025 | 11:40 AM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Teruko Nakazawa once intervened in a knife fight between an ex-offender and their mother -- all in a day's unpaid work for Japan's army of volunteer probation officers.
The 83-year-old, who jokes she is a "punk" as she puffs on a cigarette, devoted decades to supervising and helping rehabilitate convicted criminals on parole.
But she did not take a single Yen for her hard work under a long-running but little-known state scheme that some say contributes to the nation's famously low crime rate.
Around 47,000 citizen volunteers known as "hogoshi" far outnumber the 1,000 salaried probation officers in Japan.
"I never wanted to be thanked or rewarded," said Nakazawa, recalling once going to save a boy "surrounded by 30, 40 bad guys".
"I did what I did because I wanted to," she told AFP. "You can't help but try to put out a fire when you spot one, right?"
But the altruistic programme faces an uncertain future, with around 80 percent of hogoshi aged 60 or over.
The recent murder of a hogoshi by a parolee has also rattled the trust in ex-offenders good nature underlying the system.
For one of Nakazawa's former charges, "she was like a grandma".
"I wouldn't dare do anything bad on her watch," he said, declining to be named because he hides his criminal past.
"I was scared of ever feeling guilty that I had betrayed her."
The 34-year-old said Nakazawa "helped me a great deal" -- especially to apologise to his victims.
Recent Stories
Inaugural ‘Ruwad Pop-Up’ to showcase 25 Emirati projects
China maintains global leadership in industry for 15th consecutive year
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2025
Qatar announces successful facilitation of detainee swap between US, Afghanista ..
EU to give €60 million in aid to Lebanese armed forces
On behalf of UAE President, Special Envoy of Minister of Foreign Affairs attends ..
Digital transformation of taxi services enhances traffic flow in Dubai
Governor urges youth to reclaim lost prestige of country
Chancellor directs action against violent PU students
PTI’s actions tarnished Pakistan’s reputation: Ihsan Afzal
Murdoch group lawyers say close to deal in Prince Harry lawsuit
More Stories From World
-
Colombian forces edge into guerrilla strongholds7 minutes ago
-
Panama complains to UN over Trump canal threat, starts audit8 minutes ago
-
'Love for humanity': Low-crime Japan's unpaid parole officers8 minutes ago
-
Ichiro becomes first Japanese player elected to MLB Hall of Fame18 minutes ago
-
As Trump takes aim at EVs, how far will rollback go?18 minutes ago
-
Trump targets opponents, faces criticism from catherdral pulpit28 minutes ago
-
Trump ends Secret Service protection for ex-advisor Bolton38 minutes ago
-
Trump says EU 'in for tariffs', warns of 10% rate on China38 minutes ago
-
Trump says EU 'in for tariffs', warns of 10% rate on China38 minutes ago
-
Trump's birthright citizenship move challenges US identity: analysts48 minutes ago
-
Trump says would be open to Musk buying TikTok48 minutes ago
-
US Capitol rioters celebrate prison release after Trump pardons58 minutes ago