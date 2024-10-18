'Love Of Football' Driving Carroll At Lowly Bordeaux
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2024 | 11:00 AM
Bordeaux, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Many eyebrows raised across the globe when it was announced in September that Andy Carroll had signed for amateur fourth-tier French club Bordeaux, but the ex-Liverpool star told AFP that he made the move for the "love of football".
"I love a challenge," said Carroll in an interview with AFP on Thursday.
"I think it's something that I thrive on. I love trying to make myself better and challenge myself to do better things.
"I understand why people are surprised. For me, it was an easy decision just to play football and that's what I want to do. It is surprising but that's the challenge that I wanted to take."
A challenge it certainly is. Carroll has arrived at a once-great name of French football fallen on tough times.
Bordeaux, who won the last of their six league titles in 2009, were relegated to National 2 -- the fourth tier of French football -- this summer due to bankruptcy, losing their professional status at the same time.
"I just thought I had an opportunity to come here. I've had one year already in France and I've enjoyed it," said Carroll, who last season played for Ligue 2 side Amiens.
"I had other options even back in the UK. (But) I thought for me and the way I want to live and enjoy football, I think this was a perfect chance for me to do this.
"
He has been enjoying life in the southwest of France, netting a brace on his debut as Bordeaux drew 2-2 with Chateaubriant.
"Two goals in the first game is always nice," smiled Carroll. "It would have been better if we got the win."
In his second game, Carroll again scored twice in a 2-1 win for Bordeaux at the rustic home ground of Saumur.
Carroll is more than willing to embrace the practicalities of life as a lower-league footballer despite spending the bulk of his career in the top-flight Premier League and second-division Championship in England.
Beyond playing in stadiums that are sometimes effectively local recreation grounds, this can also mean long bus rides to and from away matches.
"When I was a child growing up, that's what we used to do in the academy," remembered the 35-year-old.
"We used to drive hours. It's just a big cycle, that's exactly what I'm doing now.
"The love of football, that's what it is. I think it will never die and that's exactly what it should be.
"Everyone enjoys football, but playing it is even better."
