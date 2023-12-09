Open Menu

'Love Story' Star Ryan O'Neal Dead At 82: Son

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2023 | 09:30 AM

'Love Story' star Ryan O'Neal dead at 82: son

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Actor and heartthrob Ryan O'Neal, the Oscar-nominated star of films such as "love Story" and "Barry Lyndon," has died, his son said Friday. He was 82.

"This is the toughest thing I've ever had to say but here we go. My dad passed away peacefully today, with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him as he would us," Patrick O'Neal wrote on Instagram.

O'Neal, whose smoldering looks and perfect jawline made him the ideal leading man, was also known for his tumultuous decades-long relationship with actress Farrah Fawcett.

He broke out in 1970's "Love Story," a box office phenomenon that earned him an Oscar nomination.

Two years later he was paired with Barbra Streisand for the screwball comedy "What's Up, Doc?" and was directed by Stanley Kubrick in the acclaimed "Barry Lyndon."

