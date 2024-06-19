Loved Ones Search For Missing Pilgrims After Hajj Heat Deaths
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 19, 2024 | 07:20 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Friends and family of missing hajj pilgrims searched hospitals and pleaded online for news on Wednesday, fearing the worst after hundreds died during the annual rites in Saudi Arabia.
Arab diplomats on Tuesday told AFP at least 550 pilgrims died this year, the majority due to heat-related illnesses after temperatures reached 51.8 degrees Celsius (125 Fahrenheit) in Mecca, islam's holiest city.
The total reported dead so far is 645, according to an AFP tally of figures released by various countries. About 1.8 million people attended the pilgrimage.
Mabrouka bint Salem Shushana of Tunisia, in her early 70s, has been missing since the climax of the pilgrimage on Saturday at Mount Arafat, her husband Mohammed told AFP on Wednesday.
Because she was unregistered and did not have an official hajj permit, she was unable to access air-conditioned facilities that allow pilgrims to cool off after hours of outdoor prayers, Mohammed said.
"She's an old lady. She was tired. She was feeling so hot, and she had no place to sleep," he said. "I looked for her in all the hospitals. Until now I don't have a clue."
He is far from the only one desperate for information.
Facebook and other social media networks have been flooded with pictures of the missing and requests for information.
The searchers include family and friends of Ghada Mahmoud Ahmed Dawood, an Egyptian pilgrim.
"I received a call from her daughter in Egypt begging me to put any post on Facebook that can help track her or find her," said one family friend based in Saudi Arabia.
"The good news is that until now we did not find her on the list of the dead people, which gives us hope she is still alive."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
More Stories From World
-
UK police arrest pair after Stonehenge sprayed with orange substance10 minutes ago
-
British-Pakistani philanthropist Rangoonwala awarded CBE by King Charles III20 minutes ago
-
Putin says Russia, N. Korea fighting 'US hegemony'1 hour ago
-
Ukraine bids farewell to airforce ace of 'Ghosts of Kyiv' fame1 hour ago
-
Penalties, tiki-taka and the Divine Ponytail: Italy v Spain as a modern classic2 hours ago
-
Israeli use of heavy bombs raise 'serious concerns' under laws of war: UN2 hours ago
-
N Korea, Russia sign mutual defence deal as Kim pledges support on Ukraine2 hours ago
-
S.Africa's Ramaphosa sworn in for second full term as president2 hours ago
-
S.Africa's Ramaphosa sworn in for second full term as president2 hours ago
-
Chad ammo depot blaze kills nine, wounds dozens3 hours ago
-
Japan emperor recalls time with UK royals ahead of visit3 hours ago
-
Japan's royals: tradition, myths and Instagram3 hours ago