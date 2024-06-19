Loved ones search for missing pilgrims after hajj heat deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Friends and family of missing hajj pilgrims searched hospitals and pleaded online for news on Wednesday, fearing the worst after hundreds died during the annual rites in Saudi Arabia.

Arab diplomats on Tuesday told AFP at least 550 pilgrims died this year, the majority due to heat-related illnesses after temperatures reached 51.8 degrees Celsius (125 Fahrenheit) in Mecca, islam's holiest city.

The total reported dead so far is 645, according to an AFP tally of figures released by various countries. About 1.8 million people attended the pilgrimage.

Mabrouka bint Salem Shushana of Tunisia, in her early 70s, has been missing since the climax of the pilgrimage on Saturday at Mount Arafat, her husband Mohammed told AFP on Wednesday.

Because she was unregistered and did not have an official hajj permit, she was unable to access air-conditioned facilities that allow pilgrims to cool off after hours of outdoor prayers, Mohammed said.

"She's an old lady. She was tired. She was feeling so hot, and she had no place to sleep," he said. "I looked for her in all the hospitals. Until now I don't have a clue."

He is far from the only one desperate for information.

Facebook and other social media networks have been flooded with pictures of the missing and requests for information.

The searchers include family and friends of Ghada Mahmoud Ahmed Dawood, an Egyptian pilgrim.

"I received a call from her daughter in Egypt begging me to put any post on Facebook that can help track her or find her," said one family friend based in Saudi Arabia.

"The good news is that until now we did not find her on the list of the dead people, which gives us hope she is still alive."