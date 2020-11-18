Low-cost Norwegian Air Shuttle Declares Bankruptcy For Two Main Units
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 11:39 PM
Beleaguered Norwegian Air Shuttle declared bankruptcy in Ireland on Wednesday for two of its main subsidiaries in a bid to shield itself from creditors long enough to find a solution for a financial restructuring
"Seeking protection to reorganise under Irish law is a decision that we have taken to secure the future of Norwegian," the head of Europe's third-biggest low-cost airline, Jacob Schram, said in a statement.
"Our aim is to find solutions with our stakeholders that will allow us to emerge as a financially stronger and secure airline," he said.