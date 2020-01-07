Low-cost prosthesis gives Brazil cancer survivor a new face

Denise Vicentin looks in the mirror and bursts into tears

After losing her right eye and part of her jaw to cancer, the Brazilian woman is getting a new face thanks to a digitally-engineered prosthesis.

"Today I can say how much better I will feel being out in the streets. I have no words," Vicentin, 53, tells AFP at a clinic in Sao Paulo after being fitted with a prosthesis for a missing chunk of her face.

Researchers at Paulista University are employing smartphones and 3D printing to create digital facial impressions used to make silicone prostheses.

The pioneering method has slashed costs and halved production times.

"In the past, it took much longer work, hours of sculpting by hand, and the process was very invasive, with material on the patient's face to get an imprint of their appearance," says Rodrigo Salazar, the lead researcher.

"Today with cell phone pictures, we create a three-dimensional model." Vicentin is one of more than 50 patients treated by Salazar and his colleagues since 2015.

The team specializes in maxillofacial prosthetics, a branch of dentistry focused on treating people disfigured by birth defects, disease or trauma.

Their technique was published in 2016 in the peer-reviewed Journal of Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery.

- Enduring the stares - AFP has followed Vicentin's journey for more than a year and a half, documenting the various stages of her physical and psychological recovery.

Her ordeal began 30 years ago when she developed a facial tumor. It was removed twice, but it returned in a malignant form two decades later.

Gradually, she lost parts of the right side of her face -- along with her marriage and her dignity.

"When I was on the metro or train, I tried not to pay attention to the stares," Vicentin recalls.

"At places like the bowling alley, I felt them looking, and the person would even leave when they saw me." Vicentin has difficulty eating and her speech slurs because of the loss of her jaw. Her daughter, Jessica, acts as her interpreter.

As 3D printing developed in recent years, Luciano Dib -- one of Salazar's supervisors and a co-researcher -- got the idea to use the technique for prosthesis models.

"I saw people at the mall do 3D printing, so I thought, 'Why can't we use that for prostheses?'" he says.