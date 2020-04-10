Low COVID-19 Rates in Montenegro Raise Cautious Optimism in Tourism Sector - Agency

The relatively low number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Montenegro gives its tourism industry grounds for moderate optimism in the upcoming season, the municipal department of tourism in Budva (TO Budva) told Sputnik on Friday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The relatively low number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Montenegro gives its tourism industry grounds for moderate optimism in the upcoming season, the municipal department of tourism in Budva (TO Budva) told Sputnik on Friday.

Montenegro, the last European nation to confirm the presence coronavirus within its borders, now has 255 cases and two deaths, according to the Institute of Public Health.

"It is difficult to compare March 2019, when about 30,000 people visited Budva and spent almost 90,000 nights, and March 2020, when the world and Montenegro faced a global pandemic. Therefore, the decline in the number of visits and overnight stays in March is very large," the TO Budva commented.

The municipality of Budva is the tourist capital of the country, which was the first to react to market fluctuations.

"At the same time, Montenegro is among the countries with the lowest rates in Europe in the number of registered cases of coronavirus, which gives us a moderate dose of optimism for the upcoming summer season," the agency added.

According to the director of National Tourism Organization in the municipality of Budva, the Montenegrin tourism sector will focus on attracting tourists from traditional markets, including those from the Commonwealth of Independent States, and from Western Europe for the high season, when the pandemic is over and the restrictions are lifted.