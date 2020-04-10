UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Low COVID-19 Rates In Montenegro Raise Cautious Optimism In Tourism Sector - Agency

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 08:15 PM

Low COVID-19 Rates in Montenegro Raise Cautious Optimism in Tourism Sector - Agency

The relatively low number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Montenegro gives its tourism industry grounds for moderate optimism in the upcoming season, the municipal department of tourism in Budva (TO Budva) told Sputnik on Friday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The relatively low number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Montenegro gives its tourism industry grounds for moderate optimism in the upcoming season, the municipal department of tourism in Budva (TO Budva) told Sputnik on Friday.

Montenegro, the last European nation to confirm the presence coronavirus within its borders, now has 255 cases and two deaths, according to the Institute of Public Health.

"It is difficult to compare March 2019, when about 30,000 people visited Budva and spent almost 90,000 nights, and March 2020, when the world and Montenegro faced a global pandemic. Therefore, the decline in the number of visits and overnight stays in March is very large," the TO Budva commented.

The municipality of Budva is the tourist capital of the country, which was the first to react to market fluctuations.

"At the same time, Montenegro is among the countries with the lowest rates in Europe in the number of registered cases of coronavirus, which gives us a moderate dose of optimism for the upcoming summer season," the agency added.

According to the director of National Tourism Organization in the municipality of Budva, the Montenegrin tourism sector will focus on attracting tourists from traditional markets, including those from the Commonwealth of Independent States, and from Western Europe for the high season, when the pandemic is over and the restrictions are lifted.

Related Topics

World Europe Same March 2019 2020 Market From Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tareen questions forensic audit of his sugar mills

4 minutes ago

TV actress Ushna Shah apologizes doctors over her ..

30 minutes ago

Nasim Sadiq says flour mafia is being saved

45 minutes ago

US Federal Government Starts Delivering $30Bln in ..

3 minutes ago

Situation in Russian Space Agency Roscosmos Improv ..

3 minutes ago

In DR Congo, a pioneering doctor fights Ebola and ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.