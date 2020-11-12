UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Low, Middle Income Countries' Access To COVID Vaccine Crucial For Economic Recovery - WHO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 11:40 PM

Low, Middle Income Countries' Access to COVID Vaccine Crucial for Economic Recovery - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) The access of low and middle income countries to vaccines against the coronavirus is important to fight the consequences of the pandemic, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday.

"As global public goods, COVID vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics must be available on the basis of equitable and affordable access for all, especially for health workers, the elderly and other at risk groups," Tedros said at a panel on COVID-19 vaccines at the Paris Peace Forum.

According to the WHO chief, this is not just a moral or a public health imperative but also an economic one, as it is in the interest of each and every country across the world.

"In our interconnected world if people in low- and middle-income countries miss out on vaccines, the virus will continue spreading and the economic recovery globally will be delayed.

Equitable access is in the national interest of each and every country. Vaccine nationalism will prolong the pandemic, not shorten it; making vaccine work requires a broad collaboration, not just across sectors, but across partners. No country can address these challenges alone," Tedros added.

To ensure equitable distribution of equipment and materials necessary to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the WHO, European Commission, France and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation launched the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator in late April.

However, despite these efforts, the pandemic is still disproportionately affecting low-income countries as they lack access to vital equipment, including ventilators and protective equipment, and need more health care workers. The initiative by the WHO is not fully operating as needs more funding.

Related Topics

World France Paris April Moral All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Police nab a gutka seller

8 minutes ago

European Hospitals on Verge of Collapse Amid Secon ..

8 minutes ago

Trump Campaign Adviser Corey Lewandowski Tests Pos ..

8 minutes ago

Biden in Phone Call With Pope Discusses Climate Ch ..

9 minutes ago

Abiy claims control of west Tigray as conflict esc ..

11 minutes ago

Medicago and GSK to begin final Covid-19 vaccine t ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.