Low-Quality Charges Presumably Behind Firework Incident in Minsk- Belarus Defense Ministry

Low-quality charges of one of the calibers are the presumable reason behind firework products explosions that took place during a firework show at Belarus Independence Day celebrations in Minsk on Wednesday, leaving several people injured and one woman killed, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Thursday

It has been established that all the firework products that exploded were of the same caliber, 195 millimeters (7.6 inches), the ministry said, adding that the firework show was terminated after the first explosions.

It has been established that all the firework products that exploded were of the same caliber, 195 millimeters (7.6 inches), the ministry said, adding that the firework show was terminated after the first explosions.

"Low-quality charges of that caliber are presumably the reason behind the explosions," the Belarusian Defense Ministry said.

However, the Belarusian Investigative Committee is looking into other possible reasons, the ministry specified.

The Belarusian Defense Ministry added that all the security measures, outlined in regulatory documents, had been implemented during the firework show.

