Low Rains Heighten Food Insecurity For Millions In Somalia

Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2024 | 01:40 PM

MOGADISHU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Nearly five million people in Somalia are facing heightened food insecurity due to insufficient rainfall, according to the UN's Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report released Tuesday.

Erratic rains between May and June in the Horn of Africa have significantly reduced crop production in the country’s agropastoral areas. As a result, an estimated 1.6 million children aged 6 to 59 months are projected to experience acute malnutrition between August 2024 and July 2025, with around 403,000 expected to suffer from severe acute malnutrition.

“Further worsening of the food security situation is expected in the projected period from October to December 2024, when below-normal Deyr season rains are anticipated,” the IPC stated.

The report indicates that the number of individuals facing acute food insecurity, classified as Phase 3 or worse, is expected to rise to 4.4 million—representing 23% of Somalia’s total population.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has called for $1.6 billion to fund the 2024 Humanitarian Response Plan in Somalia. However, only $507 million has been received as of August 2, leaving a significant gap in resources needed to address the growing crisis.

