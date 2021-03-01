Low Tide Leaves Venice Canals Almost Dry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) An unusually low tide has left canals in Venice almost dry, in a stark contrast to massive floods that hit the Italian lagoon city in December.

Photos taken in the city of canals over the weekend showed its iconic gondolas breached after water levels sank to 18 inches.

Water rose as high as 5 feet during the floods of late 2020.

Luigi Brugnaro, the mayor of Venice, says that rapid changes in water levels are a telltale sign of climate change. The UNESCO heritage site has been battered by rising and falling tides, which damage its cultural treasures.