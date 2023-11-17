Low turnout in boycott-hit Madagascar presidential election

Antananarivo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Madagascar voted in highly contested presidential elections Thursday that were boycotted by most opposition candidates, resulting in a low turnout.

After polling stations closed and counting started, the electoral commission, which the opposition accuses of lacking impartiality, estimated 39 percent of the 11 million people who were registered to vote did so.

Two senior sources at the electoral commission speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, had put the figure at less than 20 percent.

President Andry Rajoelina has voiced confidence in being re-elected, brushing off weeks of protests that have rocked the Indian Ocean island nation.

But most opposition candidates disowned the vote.

"We do not recognise these elections and the Malagasy population in its great majority does not recognise them either," Hajo Andrianainarivelo, 56, told a press conference in the capital Antananarivo, speaking on behalf of 10 of 12 opposition candidates.

"The elections did not respect the required democratic standards and this was proven by the participation rate, which was the lowest in Madagascar's electoral history."

The opposition grouping had urged voters to shun the ballot, complaining of an "institutional coup" in favour of Rajoelina, 49.

"There are always people trying to stir up trouble and prevent elections in Madagascar," Rajoelina said after voting in Antananarivo.

"I'm confident in the maturity of Malagasy democracy, and I'm also confident in the choice of the Malagasy people."

A poor turnout is likely to strengthen the opposition, which has vowed to continue protesting until a fair election is held.

Turnout in the first round of the last elections in 2018 was about 55 percent.