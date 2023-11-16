Low turnout looms over boycott-hit Madagascar presidential election

Madagascar voted in highly contested presidential elections Thursday that were boycotted by most opposition candidates and appeared to have resulted in a very low turnout

Antananarivo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Madagascar voted in highly contested presidential elections Thursday that were boycotted by most opposition candidates and appeared to have resulted in a very low turnout.

As polling stations closed and counting started, two senior sources at the electoral commission told AFP, on condition of anonymity, that preliminary data suggested less than 20 percent of those registered showed up to vote.

President Andry Rajoelina has voiced confidence in being re-elected, brushing off weeks of protests that have rocked the Indian Ocean island nation.

But most opposition candidates disowned the vote.

"We do not recognise these elections and the Malagasy population in its great majority does not recognise them either," Hajo Andrianainarivelo, 56, told a press conference in the capital Antananarivo, speaking on behalf of 10 of 12 opposition candidates.

"The elections did not respect the required democratic standards and this was proven by the participation rate, which was the lowest in Madagascar's electoral history," he added, citing observers' reports which also put turnout at around 20 percent.

The opposition grouping had urged voters to shun the ballot, complaining of an "institutional coup" in favour of Rajoelina, 49.

"I'm confident in the maturity of Malagasy democracy, and I'm also confident in the choice of the Malagasy people," Rajoelina said after voting in Antananarivo.

"There are always people trying to stir up trouble and prevent elections in Madagascar. But I thank the wisdom of the people."

A poor turnout is likely to strengthen the opposition grouping, which has vowed to continue protesting until a fair election is held.

Eleven million people were registered to vote in the country of about 30 million.