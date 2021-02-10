UrduPoint.com
Low-Yield Bomb Detonates Outside Office Housing 3 Newspapers In Athens - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 01:54 PM

Low-Yield Bomb Detonates Outside Office Housing 3 Newspapers in Athens - Reports

A low-yield home-made bomb went off in Athens in the early hours of Wednesday near a building housing three newspapers, the AMNA news agency reported

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) A low-yield home-made bomb went off in Athens in the early hours of Wednesday near a building housing three newspapers, the AMNA news agency reported.

The explosion occurred at about 3:30 a.m. (1:30 GMT), causing no injuries but slightly damaging the entrance of the office, which is home to Dimokratia, Estia and Espresso newspapers.

The building is located in the Pangrati neighborhood.

The state security service is leading the investigation into the incident. The improvised explosive device was reportedly made up of gas canisters.

Notably, the Dimokratia newspaper has recently criticized leftist organizations for supporting Dimitris Koufontinas, a jailed leader of the Greek far-left guerrilla terrorist 17 November Group.

